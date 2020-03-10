Uzodinma seeks lawmakers support to resolve APC leadership crisis

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has called on the leadership of the House of Representatives to intervene in the crisis of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC with a view to resolving it.

Uzodinma, who received House of Representatives Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and some principal officers in his office, said: “I invite you not to fold your hands and allow the challenges in our party to continue. We need a stable party, and we need to show Nigerians that we are organised as a party and that their mandate given to us must be protected. We don’t need to be rough; we have to convince Nigerians that we are guiding the government and party”.

The governor called on aggrieved members to sheathe their swords, adding, “A winning team is a winning team and we must follow due process in everything we do both as a government, in the party and even outside the party. The rule of law governs democracy and we must work together to protect our democracy”.

He extolled Gbajabiamila’s leadership qualities in enforcing sanity and restoring the dignity of the House. He expressed happiness with the stability in the lower legislative chamber.

He said: “We knew that if you emerged as the Speaker, the narrative would be different. People are beginning to appreciate what we said. Now, the House is very stable, politics is less and governance has taken its pride of place. We now have a strong parliament.”

While assuring the speaker of the readiness of the government to partner with the House, Uzodimma appealed to Gbajabiamila to carry lawmakers from Imo along in the scheme of things for the overall interest of the state.

Gbajabiamila told the governor: “We wish you years and even beyond of good leadership, good governance. We know you, we know your mettle, we know your worth, we know what you are capable of doing. I have no doubt in mind that you will surpass even our expectations of you.”