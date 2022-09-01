Veteran Actor, Dele Odule, Joins PDP

Popular Veteran film actor and producer, Chief Dele Odule, has joined the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ogun State.

He was previously the first National President of TAMPAN, the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria.

In Ijebu Ode on Tuesday, Odule publicly affirmed his affiliation with the party’s OGUN State chapter, which is run by Hon. Sikirulai Ogundele.

The State’s Deputy Governorship Candidate, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, the Senatorial, House of Representatives, and State House of Assembly candidates, along with other party leaders, joined the State Chairman of the party to welcome Odule to the party.

Before receiving the party flag, Odule praised Hon. Adebutu’s virtues, citing his demonstration of selflessness and dedication to the growth of the entertainment industry while serving in the 8th National Assembly.

Odule admitted that he was certain that the PDP was the only group capable of bringing Ogun state’s residents relief and prosperity.