WAEC exams to kick off on Aug 4, says minister

The West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) has fixed August 4, 2020, as commencement for this year’s examination, according to Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, minister of state for education.

At the presidential task force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday, Nwajiuba said the examination will end on September 5.

According to the minister, after WAEC examination, that of the National Examination Council (NECO) and the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) will hold.

He added that timetable for the examination will be made available in due course.

“Last week, the chairman of the PTF announced that school facilities would be available for those who want to go into revision classes. As soon as we conclude WAEC, we’ll take up the NABTEB and NECO examinations,” he said.

“The idea here is that we have a whole month from now till then. Those who can and those who are willing — the states who are willing — should make their schools available for their children to revise.

“We’ve done the most we can with our representative at WAEC and we have this afternoon confirmed that the dates allotted for the exams will be from the 4th of August through to the 5th of September. Local timings will be published.

“From tomorrow, this is part of what we’re taking into our concluding stakeholders’ meeting tomorrow with NCDC, Nigeria Union of Teachers. Everybody will conclude this stakeholders’ meeting tomorrow and these dates are what were going to take into those.

“We’ll be asking that those who are not prepared yet to please go and prepare.”