Watts Water Technologies Completes WAVE Water Stewardship Verification

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. — one of the world’s leading manufacturers and providers of plumbing, heating, and water quality products and solutions — has successfully completed verification for The Water Council’s WAVE: Water Stewardship Verified program, indicating the company has assessed water-related risk across the enterprise, identified the highest water-related impacts using credible water-related data and implemented best practice in improving water stewardship performance.

During the WAVE process, Watts prioritized eight of its sites with the highest water risk, identified the watersheds in which it operates, conducted a water balance to learn more about its water inputs and outputs, and engaged the community around its selected sites.

As a result, Watts took a variety of actions at the local and global level to reduce water consumption, increase reuse, improve water quality, and reduce negative impacts upstream and downstream. These included expanded water metering, continued community engagement and site-specific projects. It also updated its Corporate Environment, Health, Safety and Sustainability Policy to reflect its goal to advance local and global water stewardship across its facilities and in the communities where it operates through stakeholder engagement and partnerships.

“Our participation in the WAVE: Water Stewardship Verified program has allowed us to better understand water as a shared resource and given us a community-based perspective when thinking about water usage and our place in this system,” said Robert J. Pagano, Jr., Watts President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of the Board. “By looking beyond our footprint, we know we can make a larger impact in the watershed as a whole and are excited to have obtained our WAVE verification as we further our stewardship efforts.”