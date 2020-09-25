We don’t allow godfathers in Ondo, Akeredolu tackles Wike

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo, has warned Nyesom Wike, his Rivers counterpart, not to meddle in the October 10 election in the state.

Akeredolu, who is candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the election, accused Wike of seeking to play the role of a godfather in Ondo.

He was responding to Wike’s allegation that the APC would do everything to win the Ondo election, having lost Edo state to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Rivers governor, who was chairman of the national campaign of the PDP on Edo election, played a huge role in the reelection of Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo.

Obaseki had said it would be a sin against God if he did not thank Wike.

When he featured on a Channels Television programme earlier in the day, Wike had alleged that the APC was mounting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to rig the Ondo governorship poll.

“The only fear I have as it concerns Ondo is that there is so much pressure on INEC. Everybody knows that. Even APC knows that they are putting so much pressure on INEC and security agencies. And I see it in such a way that INEC may succumb to it,” Wike had said.

But Akeredolu, in a statement by Donald Ojogo, commissioner for information and Orientation, said the people of the state will resist Wike’s “attempt to play the role of a godfather” in Ondo.

He said Wike’s imperialistic approach was “most unfortunate and unbecoming”.

“In all aspects, Governor Wike deserves respect not just as governor but as a critical stakeholder in the Democratic journey,” the statement read.

“He has his inalienable rights as a citizen to express his mind and make comments about whatever he feels strongly about.

“However, what amuses us is his imperious attitude and recourse to spurious allegations just because of an election.

“He should know that the people of the State who have a history of rejecting external influence and domination, will resist his attempt to play the role of a godfather in Ondo state. Ondo is not Rivers.

“The man ought to know that utterances of public office holders must be measured and their delivery ought to be in line with the mood of the people.

“The people of the state will resist Wike here even if he had roared elsewhere successfully. For emphasis, his imperialistic approach is most unfortunate and very unbecoming.”

Akeredolu will be squaring off with his major contender, Eyitayo Jegede of PDP.