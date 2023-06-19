We have eliminated godfatherism, favoratism in Customs recruitment, says Customs boss

The Comptroller-General of Nigerian Customs, Col. Hameed Ibrahim Ali (Rtd), has said that the era of favoratism and bypass of due process in the recruitment of officers has since been eliminated in the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

The Customs boss who declared that enlistment into the service under his stewardship was no longer business as usual insisted the present recruit training were selected across the country having went through due process.

Ali spoke recently while inspecting 1,330 Customs trainees at the Goron-Dutse Customs Training College, Kano.

The Customs CG disclosed that hard work, diligence and commitment remained the hallmark of the Service, reminding them that opportunity to join the service was offered on merit.

The CCG stressed that he was in Kano to inspect the training and regimental drills of the new trainees also used the occasion to admonish the trainees on hard work and dedication to entrusted responsibility.

Ali warned the recruits to be loyal and obedient to the superiors, and emphasized the need to avoid any action capable of incriminating their personality and that of the Service. He expressed satisfaction on the level of commitment of the trainees since the commencement of the training.

Earlier, the Commandant, Customs Training College, Kano, Comptroller R. A Adahunse, revealed that the 371 support staff and 959 general duty trainees are undergoing regimental drills and exercise to remain combatant ready against smugglers.

Besides, the Commandant explained that the trainees are also undergoing conventional capacity building in the areas of revenue and export procedure, ICT, Enforcement, Civil relations and Valuation.

The trainees recruited across the 774 local government areas of the Federation were undergoing the six-month conventional entrance exercise before final enlistment into the system.