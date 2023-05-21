We will deliver Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker, says Joint Task scribe

Secretary of the Joint Task, 10th Assembly, a group of Members Elect of the 10th House of Representatives, Hon. Ali Madaki (NNPP, Kano), has said the group will deliver Tajudeen Abbas as Speaker of the House of Representatives in the sake of national interest.

Madaki, who spoke on an Arise TV programme monitored in Abuja, also said the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party(NNNP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, was solidly in support of NNPP participation in the Joint Task to deliver. Nigeria everyone will be proud of.

He expressed confidence that delivering Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu as speaker and deputy speaker respectively would be a smooth sail for them on June 13 inauguration day.

The Joint Task has members drawn from APC, PDP, LP, NNPP, APGA, SDP, ADC and YPP that won various seats at the national assembly at the conclusion of the February 25 general elections.

Madaki said members have resolved to give a block vote, adding that the G7, a group of other aspirants posed no threat to them, contending it would soon deplete.

He said: “If you look at it, the Joint Task itself is a kind of gang up. I’m from NNPP, the co-chair (Chinda) is a PDP member, the Chairman is of the APC. A few days back, a greater chunk of the opposition came together and endorsed Abass. I can bet you the 10th assembly intends to work as a group and on that day, we will work as a group and speak as one.”

He said even though the other contestants are his personal friends there can have one speaker at a time, and the best among all of them is Hon. Tajudeen Abbas.”

Madaki said the decision of the House Leader, Hon. Ado Doguwa, Hon. Abdulraheem Olawuyi and and Hon. Makki Yalleman to step down from the Speakership contest should not come to Nigerians as a surprise because it is part of politics.

He said the objective of the group was to produce a Leader with the needed competence and capacity to effectively drive the machinery of governance.