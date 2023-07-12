Website hacking: No data stolen, says Ogun govt

Ogun State government on Wednesday said there was no data breach or stolen data from its website.

Hackers had early on Wednesday, attacked the state government website:

www.ogunstate.gov.ng. The website was attacked by a group known as Aleister Crowley.

The hackers who took over the site wrote: “ANONGHOST. “Hacked by Aleister Crowley.

But, the state government, in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Tokunbo Talabi, said it is working to restore the website, adding that all critical data and applications are secured.

“The State ICT team is working round the clock to access and restore all the critical services,” the statement added, adding that improving on the cyber security architecture is sacrosanct.