We’ll appeal court verdict ordering Dibu Ojerinde’s release – icpc

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) says it will appeal a court verdict ordering the immediate release of Dibu Ojerinde, ex-registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

TheCable had reported how the federal high court in Abuja ordered ICPC to release Ojerinde and pay him N1 million over unlawful detention.

Obiora Egwuatu, presiding judge, also awarded N200,000 fine against the ICPC as the cost of instituting the suit against the former JAMB registrar.

BACKGROUND

In March 2021, Ojerinde was arrested by the ICPC.

Four months after, he was arraigned on an 18-count charge bordering on alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of N5.2 billion while in office. He was later granted bail while the trial continued.

On January 2023, Ojerinde was re-arrested by the ICPC at the premises of the court.

Subsequently, the former JAMB registrar sued ICPC for allegedly violating his right to dignity and liberty.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Egwuatu held that though Ojerinde’s rearrest was legal and lawful based on the search warrant obtained from the chief judge of the court, the anti-graft commission ought to have obtained a detention warrant.

The judge held that detaining the applicant without a proper order and not arraigning him was a breach of his fundamental right to liberty.

WE’LL APPEAL THE RULING

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Azuka Ogugua, ICPC spokesperson, said the commission "intends to appeal the ruling of the court".

“The anti-corruption agency had a valid warrant issued by the chief judge of the federal high court dated 6th December, 2022,” Ogugua said.

“Ojerinde had used several false names, aliases and forged means of identification such as Akanbi Lamidi, Adeniyi Banji, Habibulahi Lamidi, Joshua Olaniran Olakuleyin, etc to perpetrate his corrupt practices through various bank accounts and still retains the resources and influence to evade justice.“

The ICPC said it remains undaunted and will continue to discharge its responsibilities with diligence and professionalism.