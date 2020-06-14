We’ll ensure internal democracy in selection of candidates for Edo guber, say APC Govs

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) have expressed optimism that the party will resolve its current challenges and emerge stronger.

In a press statement issued on Sunday after an emergency teleconference meeting, Abubakar Bagudu, Progressive Governors Forum chairman said the governors will work to ensure internal democracy in the selection of the party’s candidates for Edo and Ondo governorship elections.

“Progressive governors held an emergency teleconference meeting on Saturday, June 13, 2020, and resolved as follows: unanimously reaffirmed the commitment of all progressive governors to work for the unity of our party.

“Collectively agreed to work to ensure strengthening fair and democratic internal party mechanism for the selection of party candidates in all elections, especially in respect of Edo and Ondo states 2020 governorship elections.

“Forum members are confident that the party will resolve all current challenges and emerge stronger.”

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo state, and Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the party, have been at loggerheads, and this has caused division in the APC in Edo.

On Friday, the screening committee of the Edo governorship primary election disqualified Obaseki but cleared Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Oshiomhole’s preferred candidate, to contest in the primary election.

The APC said the governor was disqualified over what the committee described as a “defective” certificate.

Obaseki who said he will not appeal his disqualification is likely to defect to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).