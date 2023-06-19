We’ll fight to keep Gundogan – says Guardiola amid Barca interest

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has said his side will fight to renew the contract of their captain, Ilkay Gundogan, amid Barcelona’s interest.

The German midfielder’s contract is set to expire at the end of the month and was included in the official Premier League list of players who have been released by clubs.

However, the treble winners are in active negotiations with the Dortmund man and want him to continue next season.

Guardiola, in a press conference at the Emporda golf course in Spain, confirmed that both Barcelona and Gundogan are in constant contact over a possible transfer.

The Spaniard, however, said they will fight to ensure they keep their captain.

“We are interested in renewing his contract, and [Barcelona] are also interested,” Guardiola said.

“I hope he stays with us. We are still fighting for him to stay with us. He is a player we want to stay, and we will do all we can, but we know Barca want him.’’