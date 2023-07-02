We’re setting up mini-grids in communities to boost agricultural productivity, says REA MD

Ahmad Salihijo, managing director of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), says the organisation is setting up mini-grids in communities with potential for “productive use”.

Salihijo said the mini-grids, which are solar powered, are being set up in agrarian communities to reduce the cost of energy, following the removal of the petrol subsidy.

Speaking on Saturday during the inspection of a 100 kilowatts mini-grid in Gurin, Fufore LGA of Adamawa state, the MD said the agency would target fishing communities in other geo-political zones to boost the country’s agricultural sector as a whole.

“Gurin is a hub for rice milling. The idea is to provide power for the rice processors so that their dependency on petrol is reduced,” he said.

“In other zones, we have targeted areas where there’s community farming, especially around fishing as well as in border areas where there are a lot of economic activities.

“The system is designed to prioritize productive users, including agro-processing businesses, homes and public spaces. But the key is to ensure that this project goes to communities that have existing economic activities so that they are able to afford and use the power.

“The purpose is to boost the agricultural productivity of the country.”