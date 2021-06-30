We’re working to ensure Nigerians can sleep with two eyes closed – IGP

Usman Baba, inspector-general of police, says the force is working on efforts to provide better security in the country.

Baba stated this on Wednesday when he appeared before the house of representatives committee on police affairs.

According to the IGP, the police under his watch will ensure that Nigerians sleep with their “two eyes closed”.

“We are here this afternoon to interact with the chairman and his members in the house of representatives who are also piloting the affairs of the Nigerian police to discuss ways and means of making our job easier and better, and also understand ourselves that we are all working towards the same goal to bring betterment in policing, so that Nigerians can go about their lawful businesses — Nigerians can sleep with their two eyes closed, Nigerians can enjoy better security and better movement in this country,” he said.

“We are also committed to giving our best in terms of providing the desired leadership to the police personnel in this country.

“We are grateful for what we have seen so far as a level of commitment from the ninth assembly towards making our job better, and by extension, making Nigerians to benefit from better security management.”

In his remarks, Bello Kumo, chairman of the house committee on police affairs, said the lower legislative chamber is committed to giving the police the needed support to make it function effectively.

“The essence of this meeting is to communicate to the Nigerian police and indeed Nigerians that this ninth assembly — under the able leadership of the right honourable Femi Gbajabiamila and the team — we are not only committed, we are resolute as to giving Nigeria the best police and the best structure that can police this country,” he said.

“There is no better time than now. Look at the mood of the nation. It is pertinent at this point for all of us to come together to cross-fertilise ideas, look outside the box, and see how to police this country effectively.

“I want to use this medium to congratulate the IGP officially, but to equally implore the Nigerian police management that the task ahead is a very herculean one.”