What I told Buhari about our efforts against COVID-19 – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has explained his mission to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Sunday.

The governor had visited the President Muhammadu Buhari shortly before noon where the two met behind closed doors.

Taking to his twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu, soon after leaving Buhari’s presence, the governor said he visited in connection with the coronavirus infection to brief the President.

The governor stated that he gave Buhari an update on the index case of Covid-19, the Italian who was confirmed in Lagos to have the infection.

“Today, I met with His Excellency, President @MBuhari to give an update on the index case of #COVID19”, he tweeted.

Sanwo-Olu said he informed Buhari how the case was being “effectively managed” by the Lagos State Ministry of Health.

The governor added that the LSMOH collaborated well with the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control to ensure that Covid-19 did not spread further.

He tweeted more, “We are doing all that is necessary to ensure that #COVID19 is contained.”

Recall that besides the Italian, three suspected cases were quarantined in Lagos last week.

They were later confirmed to be negative, leaving the Italian still the only confirmed case in Nigeria.

He was reported to be recuperating well as of late last week.