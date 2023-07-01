What Tinubu discussed with Guinea-Bissau President- Alake

The Special Adviser, Special Duties, Communications and Strategy to President Bola Tinubu has revealed details of the president’s meeting with his Guinea-Bissau counterpart, Umaro Sissoco Embalo, earlier today.

Alake made the disclosure while addressing newsmen after the visit, which he described as a strictly private one.

According to him, the meeting was a cordial one between two African Presidents who are more like brothers.

He added that President Embalo pledged his readiness to cooperate with Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu at all times.

He said, “It was a meeting between two African brother presidents, and it was very cordial. Of course, the visiting president appreciated the steps taken by President Bola Tinubu within the last one month.

“He said he is ready to cooperate with Nigeria and President Tinubu at all times, just as the rest of the world has commended him over his recent policies.

“They also spoke of the ECOWAS head of government meeting, which is imminently coming up, and also spoke on other areas of cooperation,” he said.

The meeting was attended by the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos and Alake, among others.