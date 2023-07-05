Why I left Chelsea for Man Utd – Mount

England international, Mason Mount says he left Chelsea to join Manchester United where he would have new challenges for his career.

Mount, who said it was not easy for him to leave Stamford Bridge where he grew up, however, added that he wanted to be part of the drive to win major trophies at Old Trafford.

The former Chelsea player, after completing a £60 million deal and passing his medicals, was officially unveiled as a United player on Wednesday, July 5.

The 24-year-old midfielder joined the Red Devils on a contract running until June 2028, with the option of a further year.

He becomes Erik Ten Hag’s first major signing this summer after a rather complicated contract talk which saw the Blues reject United’s bids for him twice.

Mount who made 279 appearances for the Blues scoring 58 goals and contributing 53 assists during the period, said he is very excited to be with United’s manager.

He revealed these in a recent interview published on the official website of Manchester United.

“I’m very excited to work under Erik ten Hag,” Mount said.

“It’s never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Man Utd will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career.

“I can’t wait to be part of this group’s drive to win major trophies,”

Speaking on landing Mount at the club, Manchester United football director, John Murtough said, “Mason is an extremely intelligent footballer and has so many fantastic technical qualities that will significantly add to our squad.

“We have admired his talents for a long time, so we are delighted that he has chosen to take the next steps in his career here at Old Trafford.”

He also has 36 caps for England and played a key role in his country’s run to the European Championship final in 2021.