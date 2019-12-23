Why I resigned as Zamfara governor’s adviser, by Marafa

Senator Kabir Garba Marafa’s younger brother, Alhaji Sambo, on Sunday explained why he resigned as the Special Adviser to Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State.

He said there was no rift between him and the governor as being insinuated by some people, noting that he resigned to enable him to concentrate on his private business.

He noted that his resignation would also pave the way for other persons from the teeming supporters of the governor to be considered for appointment.

Sambo, a member and principal officer in the Zamfara State House of Assembly between 1999 and 2003, said the cordial relationship between his elder brother and the governor spanning decades, was intact and flourishing for the benefit of the state.

“Governor Bello has been a senior brother to me because he is a very close friend of my elder brother. The struggle we made that saw us to Supreme Court was not done to put PDP in government. It was done to defend our collective rights and that of our people.

“My gratitude therefore goes to Allah (SWT), then to Governor Bello for finding me suitable to be appointed as his Special Adviser out of over four million people in Zamfara State.”

Speaking further on his resignation, Sambo said: “Looking back at the journey from our party congresses to rancorous party primaries and the long journey through the state high court, Appeal Court and finally the Supreme Court and the massive support my brother got from the length and breath of our state and even beyond, I reasoned, it would amount to extreme selfishness to put myself first before so many prominent members of my brothers political camp, especially those that were either imprisoned, sacked, or wickedly sidelined/redeployed, all because of the struggle to emancipate our state.

“I resigned to make room for some of them to be considered.”

Sambo said before tendering his resignation, he intimated his brother, Sen Marafa, who supported and advised him to inform the state governor.

“When I informed the governor, he reasoned with me and he thus happily accepted my resignation, wished me well in my business and promised to look for a suitable replacement from one of our deserving members.

“Like my brother, I will always pray and work for the success of Matawalle’s administration because his success is ours. I’m ready to make any sacrifice for our beloved state.”

Sambo, who recalled the security challenges faced in the state during the immediate past administration, noted that it was the responsibility of everyone in the state to rally round the present administration, especially in the area of provision of the much-needed peace in the state.