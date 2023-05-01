Why I see Man City dropping points before season ends – Arteta

Special Correspondent
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has revealed why he thinks Man City will drop points before the season runs out.

The Gunners head into Tuesday’s clash against Chelsea in second place, after City displaced them with a 2-1 win at Fulham.

Arteta’s men have struggled to pick up a win in their last four games, only managing to scrape three points from all. lost the initiative in the title race following a 4-1 defeat at the Etihad last Wednesday.

On whether he sees City dropping necessary points, Arteta said: “How tough it is to win every single game.

“It’s not something that I saw in last week. If not they would have won every single Premier League game and they haven’t.”

