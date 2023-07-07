Why I stole N55 million car during test drive – suspect confesses after arrest

As earlier reported, the car was stolen in Abuja on June 30 and was later recovered where it was abandoned in a bush along Oteri road by Doctors Quarters Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State on July 3.

The 25-year-old suspect identified as Meshach Siunuphro, was later arrested in Benin City, Edo State.

Siunuphro who claimed to be a 300-level student of Business Administration in Turkey, said he was hypnotized. He added that he was also into forex trade, and intended to buy the car for personal use.

The Delta Police PRO, Bright Edafe during the parade of the suspect, seized the opportunity to advise car dealers and car owners to be wary of the new scheme by criminals to snatch cars from people.

He cautioned those who take their cars to car wash centres never to hand over the keys to the attendants.