Why I won’t attend Abba Gida-Gida’s inauguration – Ganduje

The outgoing governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has announced that he would leave the state for Abuja later on Sunday to beat the deadline for closure of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Daily Trust reports that guests flying into Nigeria’s capital city for the inauguration have already started arriving Abuja.

In a statement, the outgoing commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, stated that Ganduje’s administration will hand over to that of Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly known as Abba Gida-Gida, on Sunday night.

According to Garba, Ganduje would attend the occasion briefly and later leave Abuja where he would head Kano delegation to the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday.

While Tinubu will be taking his oath of office in Abuja, Abba Gida-Gida will take his in Kano.

The statement said the Kano state Government Transition Committee had informed the Transition Committee of the governor-elect of the handover event scheduled for 9pm at Government House, Kano.

Malam Garba pointed out that the two committees met within the week during which a hand over document was presented to to the governor-elect committee.

He said both committees also worked out a harmonised agenda on the handing over ceremony .

He called on people to continue to pray for peace and development in the state.