Why Magu won’t appear before CCB on Tuesday

Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), will not appear before the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) on Tuesday, according to a reliable source.

CCB had summoned Magu to appear before it as he is currently being investigated by a presidential panel over alleged misappropriation of recovered assets under his watch.

In the letter dated November 2, 2020, CCB asked Magu “to come along with the certified true copies (CTC) of the following: Acknowledgement slips of all your assets declaration to the Code of Conduct Bureau since you joined public service. Copies of your appointment letter, acceptance, records of service and pay slips from January to May, 2020. All documents of your landed properties, both developed and undeveloped.”

The CCB said the invitation was made pursuant to its mandate and power as enshrined in the constitution.

However, our correspondent understands that Magu will be writing to the bureau to seek an extension, on the excuse that he is unable to access his office for the requested documents.

“He is writing CCB to give him more time to enable him access requested documents in his office,” a source said.

In July, it was reported how CCB was preparing charges against Magu for allegedly failing to declare his assets.

Wahab Shittu, his lawyer, however, had described the allegation of not declaring his assets as “gross misrepresentation and blatant falsehood.”

Magu’s probe followed a memo by Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), who accused him of grave malfeasance.

He has, however, denied the allegations.

In its interim report submitted in August, the panel headed by Ayo Salami, retired president of the court of appeal, had recommended that Magu, a commissioner of police, should be sacked and prosecuted over allegations of corruption and abuse of office.