Why we involved DSS in Anambra pupil’s ‘forgery’ case – JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed why it involved the Department of State Services (DSS) in the forgery allegation against Ejikeme Mmesoma.

The board had said the Anambra student did not score 362 in the 2023 UTME as claimed, adding that “she got 249”.

JAMB also alleged that she manipulated her result to “deceive the public to fraudulently obtain a scholarship and other recognitions”.

But in a video on Monday, Mmesoma dismissed the forgery allegation against her. The student said she printed her result from the JAMB portal.

Mmesoma also revealed that she was once taken to the DSS office for interrogation.

Her revelation elicited intense reactions on Twitter, with many users wondering why the board had to involve the security agency in the matter.

Fabian Benjamin, JAMB spokesperson, said the board involved the DSS to unearth those behind the act.

Benjamin said the decision was informed by the board’s assumption that the student lacked the capacity to come up with such an idea.

“The issue was reported to them (DSS) to find out those behind what she is doing. We thought she has no such capacity,” he said.

JAMB also suspended the student from taking part in the UTME for the next three years over the incident.