Why we like dealing with Peter Obi, says Chikwe

A former Minister for Aviation, Dr. Kema Chikwe, has said that from her long experience in politics, it is difficult dealing with politicians except a few of them that had conscience like the Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 elections, Peter Obi.

“In the case of Mr. Peter Obi, he does not only have conscience, he is concerned with the good of the society and how the country will be governed aright,” Chikwe said.

The former minister was speaking Saturday during the re-union of old students of Egbu Girls’ Secondary School Owerri, where she was the Chairperson.

Commending the organisers for the initiative of coming together, she reminded them the place of education in life and encouraged them to assist their alma mater the best way they could.

Delivering the keynote address, Mrs. Betty Akeredolu, wife of the Governor of Ondo State, who is an old student, described the education of girls as a necessary step towards gender equity and emancipation.

In his speech, Obi, the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, described the state of the college as not befitting the caliber of people it has trained. While pledging to be part of the re-building of the school, he encouraged the old girls to do more for the school.

Obi who recalled how the return of school to the Church in Anambra changed the face of education in the state, explained the modalities that he followed to include the provision of buses, generators, computers, computer teachers, sick bays, boreholes and yearly grant of 10 million Naira to each of the returned school for infrastructural rehabilitation.

Bemoaning the low investment on education, Obi said that for the country to make quantum leap on development, that it must invest rightly on education.

Including, Obi said he was sure that Gov Emeka Ihedioha would change the face of education in Imo State.