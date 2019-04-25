Why youth development must be taken seriously – Obi

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, Peter Obi, has called on government at all levels to take issues concerning the youth seriously. He was speaking on Wednesday at his home town, Agulu, Anambra State, during an interactive session with stakeholders and the youth of the town.

During the meeting, Obi said that beyond the call on government to take care of the youth, wealthy individuals at even town level should show concern about the progress of the youth in their various towns.

The former Governor of Anambra State, who has been consistent in the empowerment of the youth and women of his town through various projects, including the institution of revolving loan scheme among women and purchase of buses for the youth, said he was prepared to strengthen the scheme, especially now he had observed that most youths were just in the villages drinking, smoking and wasting their lives. “If the government and wealthy people do not show interest in the progress of the society, it will breed anarchy in future,” he warned.

Speaking at the meeting, the traditional ruler of Agulu, Igwe Innocent Obodoakor said he shed emotional tears when Peter Obi called him and requested the meeting for the issues regarding the youths of the town to be discussed.

The President General of the town, Chief Andy Orakwue, said he was the most fortunate President General for having a good and noble man as Obi in his town.