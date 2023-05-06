Wike knocked for naming new Rivers courthouse after wife

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike is under fire for naming a new courthouse in the state after his wife, Suzette Eberechi.

“Every day, people say Wike you are generous. If I’m generous to myself, is it bad? So as I am leaving, let me also name that one (courthouse) after my wife”, he said.

The Magistrate Court was constructed at the Moscow Road in the Port Harcourt City Local Government Area (LGA).

The edifice was one of the projects President-elect Bola Tinubu commissioned during his visit to the state on Wednesday.

A Twitter user, Aziz Bakare, stirred up a conversation at the weekend after he lambasted Wike for acting as though he owned state funds.

In a tweet with hundreds of angry reactions, Bakare said the confidence to make such comment after constructing a public facility with tax payers’ money “is incredible”.

“To make it worse, the wife is currently a Judge in the same state. Forget the NBA, is the NJC still in existence? How is this ethical?

“Governor Wike did not stop there. He also, allegedly, named other buildings in the courthouse after the sitting CJ and other Judges.”

Bakare said due diligence from Tinubu’s team “should have revealed that such ethical mishap should not form part of his first “public duty”.