Wike Promises Opponents ‘Hell on Earth’ As He Inaugurates Abia’s First Flyover

There might be no end in sight for the feud in Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as one of the major gladiators, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has promised his antagonists hell on earth.

He was in Abia State on Monday where he inaugurated the Okezuo Abia Flyover along the Aba-Enugu Expressway in Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area, and the rehabilitated Aba- Owerri Road in Aba South Local Government Area when he made the promise.

He referred to his political antagonists as “the small boys,” in what is widely considered a response to an earlier utterance by National Chairman, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu.

Wike averred that God has given him everything necessary to ‘pepper them’, which he would do pronto.

He said, “God has given me what it takes to crush these people, for me to crush my enemies.”

Gov Wike was in Abia State at the instance of the state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, who emerged as one of the fiery governor’s political allies.

He laughed off insinuations that his adversaries might break their ranks, adding that they do not know what has brought and holds them together.

“No relationship can be bought with money. When I read some newspapers, they say some people are making attempts to break ranks. I said do you understand the modus operandi of what we are doing? If they understand the modus operandi, they will not waste their time.

“If you like, go and meet Ikpeazu, if you like go and meet Seyi, if you like go and meet Ortom, if you like go and meet Ugwuanyi. You don’t even understand what we are doing. You are making mistakes,” Gov Wike pointed out.

Credit: Biztellers