With 212,326 infections, world records highest daily COVID-19 cases

The World Health Organisation says it has received a report of 212,326 new cases of COVID-19 across the world in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest toll in a single day since the virus broke out in Wuhan, China, in December.

Of the new cases, the US comes top with 34,477 followed by Brazil with 48,105 next to India which has a record of 22,813 new cases.

The previous highest daily figure for new cases was 189,077, which was recorded on June 28.

According to WHO, as of July 4, 2010, there were 10,922,324 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 523,011 deaths.

Over 6 million patients have also recovered from the virus, globally.

As at July 4 in Nigeria, 27,564 cases have been confirmed, 11,069 cases have been discharged and 628 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

The US has a total of 2,928,725 infections and 132,238 deaths, including 174 in the last 24 hours hours.

President Donald Trump had said the US has the highest number of cases in the world because it has conducted the highest number of tests.

A total of 36,823,068 tests have been conducted in US, according to Worldometer, a website that gives real time update of COVID-19.