Woman appeals for help, needs N12m to walk again

When 32-year-old woman Taiwo Ogunlaja, set out to learn sewing, she dreamt of becoming the best in her trade. She dreamt of owning a clothing line and becoming widely acclaimed for her trade. Three years ago, the tide turned for her and since then, has been reduced to a mere shadow.

Now, her most prized dream is to walk again. She has given her all to achieve this, and realised she needed the help of Nigerians to achieve that feat.

To be on her feet again, she needed N12 million, with which she hopes to undergo reconstructive surgery in India. That is where she hopes that well-meaning Nigerians should come in; otherwise her hope to ever walk is doomed.

The painful trajectory of Ogunlaja’s life began three years ago, at age 29, when she had an accident on her way back home from her shop.

The accident left her with a broken left femur and had remained bedridden because of the non-union of her leg. Simply put, the fractured femur could not rejoin again for healing to take place. “It is as if I have been sentenced to a life of pain. These past three years have been very traumatic for me and despite undergoing two orthopedic procedures on the leg, no healing has taken place,” Taiwo cried out from her sick bed.

Gradually, she sees that her world is crashing as she clutches to the straws of life. She said; “please I need your help, I had an accident in 2019, which left me with a fractured left femur. I have undergone two surgeries here in Nigeria, but both have been unsuccessful. My consultants referred me to go to India for better treatment but we had been left with nothing as the earlier surgeries had completely drained my family.

“Please help, I don’t have any money again, my family have tried. It has been three years that I have been living in pain. Please help me, so that I can regain the use of my leg and walk with my leg again.”

Despite the lean times, Taiwo Ogunlaja believes Nigerians with hearts flowing with milk of kindness can still come to her aide. She said she had held on hoping against hope for a miracle. She solicits your support no matter how small to lift her from the pit of dejection, rejection and depression, into which she had been thrown since 2019.

For her, her dream is to walk again and she hopes Nigerians can make this a reality once again.

Want to help, please donate and support Ogunlaja Taiwo, through her account number: Account name: Ogunlaja Taiwo, Bank: First Bank. Account Number: 3030700728. She can also be reached on her mobile telephone number: 07035491920.