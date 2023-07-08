Xhaka reveals why he left Arsenal for Bayern Leverkusen

Former Arsenal midfielder, Granit Xhaka, has rubbished speculations that he left the Premier League side because his wife was unhappy in England.Xhaka this week completed a £21.5million move to Bayer Leverkusen.

He leaves the Emirates after seven years, in which he made over 200 appearances for the Gunners.Xhaka has now insisted he wanted a new challenge, rather than any family input.

“There was speculation everywhere that my wife was no longer happy in England. That is not at all true.

“The fact is that as a person I am always interested in new challenges.

“After seven years, the time has come for something completely new. The league is not new, but the club is. During the talks with Simon Rolfes [sporting director] and Xabi Alonso, I felt that the long-term project at Leverkusen was worthwhile and that it was 100% in line with me,” Xhaka told Keystone-SDA.