Yar’Adua’s son remanded in prison for alleged murder

A magistrate court in Yola, Adamawa state, has remanded Aminu Yar’Adua, son of the late former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, over the killing of four people in an auto crash.

Yar’Adua, a student of the American University of Nigeria (AUN),Yola, was charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

In the police first information report (FIR) tendered in court by Zakka Musa, the prosecutor, the 36-year-old, while driving along Yola by-pass on June, 23 2021, was said to have been over speeding and in the process, crushed six people with his vehicle.

According to NAN, the report said four of the victims were killed in the accident while the other two were injured, with the victims all hailing from Sabon Pegi, Yola south local government area.

“Those that died in the accident were identified as; Aisha Umar (30), Aisha Mamadu (32), Suleiman Abubakar(2) and Jummai Abubakar (30), while, Rejoice Annu (28) and Hajara Aliyu(27) sustained injuries,” the report reads.

According to NAN, the prosecuting officer told the court that the relatives of the late Aisha Umar, Suleiman Abubakar and Jummai Abubakar had demanded the sum of N15 million from the defendant as compensation.

But when the FIR was read to the defendant on Thursday, he denied committing the offence and described the allegation as untrue.

The prosecutor then asked the court to adjourn the matter to enable him duplicate the case file and forward to the department of public prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Jummai Ibrahim, the magistrate, granted the prosecution’s request and adjourned the matter till August 19 for further mention.

The magistrate also ordered that the late president’s son be remanded in prison until the next adjourned date.