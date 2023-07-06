Your investment is safe in Nigeria – Akpabio assures foreign investors

President of the Senate, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, on Thursday assured foreign investors of the safety of their investments in Nigeria.

Akpabio, gave the assurance while receiving a delegation from Jampur International Group FZE, led by its CEO, Mohanmed Shafiq in Abuja .

Akpabio reinstated Federal Government’s commitment to provide conducive business environment for both local and foreign investors in Nigeria.

“I welcome you on behalf of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Nigeria is very safe and ready for investors, I am aware you are already investing in Nigeria in the area of mining, power and trading.

“Thank you for employing Nigerians in your companies”, Akpabio told the delegation

He said the decision of the Federal Government to unify the exchange was a deliberate attempt to further assure foreign investors of the safety of their investments anywhere in the country.

“The current administration has normalised our foreign exchange rate by having only one window. Investing in Nigeria is worth the while because of the returns in investments based on our population of over 200 million and the land mass.

“The President is ready to ensure that people get value for their investments, himself being a strong businessman”, the Senate President said.

He promised that the Federal Government would do everything legally possible to ensure that investors did not regret investing in Nigeria.

“I assure you that the Federal Government will do everything humanly possible to protect your investments by putting in place enabling laws on investments and security for its citizens and foreign investors”, he said.

Earlier, Shafiq said he was in the Senate to formally congratulate theAkpabio on his emergence as the Chairman of the National Assembly and to wish him well in office.

“We are here to congratulate you on your election as the President of the Senate and to intimate you on our readiness to continue to partner with the government in the area of mining, agriculture and power”, he told Akpabio.