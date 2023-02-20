Youth in Afenifere promise Obi five million votes

The Afenifere National Youth Council has committed to back Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s nominee for president, in the election on February 25.

This was said in Lagos on Sunday by the council’s national president, Eniola Ojajuni.

Ojajuni revealed that Obi received the group’s backing as a result of his performance while serving as the governor of Anambra State.

In order to ensure a free and fair election, he claimed that restructuring Nigeria was one of the best solutions.

“We are here to officially support Obi, a candidate for the LP, as the only candidate for the Southwest youth wing. After over three months of deliberation among 147 youth organizations throughout Yoruba country, we officially declared Obi and his running companion, Ahmed Datti, as our sole candidates for the presidential election that will take place on Saturday.

“Obi guaranteed us that the first thing he will do is reform the country before we endorsed him,”

“We think the election will go on as planned, we think it will be free and fair, and we think the youth in the Southwest are ready to vote,” Our goal is to cast five million votes for him.

It is time for the South-East to become the president, he said, urging Yoruba citizens all throughout the nation to vote for Obi.

“The Yoruba had a shot at the president through former President Olusegun Obasanjo, just as former President Goodluck Jonathan, who is from the South South, had a shot at the presidency as well. Muhammadu Buhari, our current president, is a native of the North. For equity and justice, the Southeast is now expected to provide the next president, he said.