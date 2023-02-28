Zamfara Central election declared inconclusive by INEC

The Zamfara Central senatorial district election was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission on Tuesday.

Prof. Ahmad Galadima, the INEC returning officer for the senatorial district, estimated that at least 74 polling places from 19 registration areas in Bungude, Gusau, and Tsafe were affected by the cancellation.

He said that 43,881 Permanent Voter Cards had been obtained in total, which was greater than the margin of victory held by the two political parties receiving the most votes.

The All Progressives Congress candidate received 79,444 votes, compared to 93,120 for the Peoples Democratic Party candidate.

Galadima stated, “With a lead margin of 13,676, the result can only be deemed ambiguous.”

The cancellation of 38 voting units from both the Gusau and Tsafe Local Government Areas was also declared by Dr. Aminu Dabai, the INEC Returning Officer for the Gusau/Tsafe federal constituency.

According to Dabai, the lead margin between PDP and APC in the seven RA results was negligible.

The electoral body would inform about scheduling supplementary elections, according to the returning officials.