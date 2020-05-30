Zamfara discharges all COVID-19 patients

Zamfara has discharged its last five COVID-19 patients, leaving the state with no new active cases as of May 29, 2020.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the state confirmed its first two cases on April 24, 2020, and at the time, Nigeria had recorded 1,095 cases in 27 states and the federal capital territory (FCT).

Two weeks later, the figure had risen to 65 confirmed cases, with no recovery and three deaths.

On May 11, the first recovery was recorded, with two more deaths on the same day, bringing the state’s total number of fatalities to five.

One week after May 11, NCDC said the state had confirmed 84 cases with 45 recoveries, but the state countered the figure. The agency later apologised to the state for the error of eight new confirmed cases.

NCDC reflected the correction in its May 20 situation report, and confirmed that the figure for the state was still 76. On the same day, the state discharged a total of 63 patients.

The state recorded no new cases till it discharged all its active cases on May 29.

The NCDC situation report for May 29 showed that the state recorded a total of 71 recoveries and five deaths.

Before the state discharged its last five patients, it had the 17th highest figure of confirmed cases, coming after Kwara with 87 cases and before Nasarawa with 62 cases.

Zamfara is the second state after Kebbi to have no active COVID-19 case as of May 29, 2020. Kebbi discharged its last 12 patients on May 28.

As of May 29, a total of 9,302 cases have been confirmed in 35 states and the FCT.