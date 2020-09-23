Zulum donates house, N20m to family of army commander killed by Boko Haram

Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, has announced the donation of a house and N20 million to the family of Dahiru Bako, late commander of 25 task force brigade.

Bako was killed in a Boko Haram ambush on Sunday.

Speaking on Tuesday at the burial of the late commander, Zulum described Bako’s death as a loss to the entire nation.

“Indeed it is a very sad moment, this is not a loss to the family of Late Col. Dahiru Chiroma Bako alone, not to the Nigerian Military, it is a loss to Borno and indeed Nigeria,” Zulum said.

“He was humble and committed in discharging his duties, he is part of the success recorded in degrading Boko Haram insurgency in Borno State.

“He has been one of the greatest in trying to stabilize not only Borno but even the neighbouring Yobe State. We will remember his contributions forever, may almighty Allah reward him, and forgive him.

“To his family may they bear this irreparable lost. To all the soldiers and officers of the Nigerian Military that lost their lives, may Almighty Allah reward and forgive them. The injured ones we pray for their quck recovery.

“I am reliably informed that Col. Bako did not have a house of his own. We cannot ignore the family he left behind. We share their grief and nothing can equal his life. Nevertheless, I am pleased to announce that Borno State Government will build a befitting house for the family of late Col. Bako.

“For the welfare of his family, Borno State Government will relase the sum of 20 million as support for them. A cheque to the effect will be ready later today or tomorrow morning.”

Zulum said he had been informed that the Nigerian Army has offered scholarships to Bako’s children.

The governor promised the family that the death of Bako and other fallen heroes shall not be in vain.