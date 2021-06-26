Zulum suspends French NGO ‘organising shooting training’ in Borno hotel

Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno, has suspended the operations of ACTED, an international non-governmental organization (iNGO), which he said was organising a shooting training in the state.

Isa Gusau, Zulum’s spokesman, said in a statement on Saturday that the governor has also directed an investigation into the incident.

He said the French iNGO was using toy guns and simulators in training exercises at a hotel in Maiduguri, the state capital.

Gusau said residents had reported to officials that they were hearing sounds of gunshots from the hotel, after which the police were alerted.

“The police found some toy pistols at the hotel while two trainers, both Nigerians, were at the police station with investigations going on,” the statement added.

“Pending the outcome of police investigation, Governor Zulum has directed sealing of the hotel and suspension of ACTED from any humanitarian activity in Borno State.”

The governor added that he “deeply appreciates” the roles of “credible iNGOs which have been providing critical humanitarian interventions” in different parts of Borno where there has been Boko Haram insurgency for a decade.

He assured them that the state government will continue to support their operations while also seeing to the adherence of relevant laws and policies.